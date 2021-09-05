Amanda Seyfried: «The set still gives me panic attacks» – Corriere.it

Having been in Hollywood for nearly two decades, Amanda Seyfried should be used to being in the spotlight by now. Instead, the 35-year-old actress still suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and until 2015 she even avoided performing in the theater, because she also feared the stage. “A panic attack is a life or death thing,” Seyfried said in a video link with Willie Geist for “The Today Show”. Your body goes into “fight or flight” mode, the endorphin rush that occurs after a panic attack is truly extraordinary, you feel relieved and your body is recovered, it’s a weird thing because it’s physiological, but it starts in your head”.

Longing for normality

During the interview, the actress, fresh from an Oscar nomination for the film “Mank”, also spoke of her desire to make people understand that, despite the work she does, she is an absolutely normal person. “There is no one who wakes me up with breakfast in bed and I don’t have a driver to drive me around – continued Amanda -. And every time I meet someone new, I want desperately for them to understand that they can talk to me, that I want to connect too like everyone else, because I’m like everyone else. ” A “normality” also confirmed by the decision to live on a farm in the Catskill Mountains, together with her husband Thomas Sadoski (they met on the set of “The Last Word”) and their two children, with their mother acting as a nanny for the grandchildren. «I’ve always wanted to live on a farm – said the star of“ Mean Girls ”-. I need to feel grounded in a place where I am sure it will always be there. “