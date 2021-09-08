Amanda Seyfried, the touching tribute to Bill Paxton: “It was wonderful, I miss it”

Amanda Seyfried shared a moving tribute to Bill Paxton, his co-star on the HBO series Big Love, passed away four years ago following a stroke caused by open heart surgery.

“Sorting out the thousands of photos I’ve put away over the years has been fun, but every now and then I find a photo that brings me to my knees” wrote the actress on Instagram, where she shared a beautiful shot that portrays them smiling and happy together. “I was lucky enough to know this man and to feel his warm, bright light very often while playing his daughter in Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved, I miss him.”

In Big Love Paxton played Bill Hendrickson, father of a fundamentalist and polygamous Mormon family, while Seyfried played the role of his eldest daughter. Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin played his three wives. For those who do not know it, Big Love aired from 2006 to 2011 and during its third season it was nominated for Best Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

The actor is also known for his artistic partnership with James Cameron, that I wanted him in many of the most iconic and acclaimed films of his career: Terminator, Aliens, True Lies and Titanic.

Last June, Amanda Seyfried recounted the difficult beginnings of her career in Hollywood.