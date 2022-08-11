Movie theater : Amanda Seyfried: this role that she really did not digest to have missed

The actress had worked a lot to get it, but it was Ariana Grande who got it.

“I lost a big role that I really wanted,” said Amanda Seyfried. IMAGO/Pacific Press Agency

Amanda Seyfried may be a confirmed actress, but sometimes she is not chosen for a role. Much to his disappointment.

The “Mamma Mia!” star had openly campaigned to play Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, in the film adaptation of the musical “Wicked” and managed to land an audition for the part. But it was finally Ariana Grande who got it. In an interview with Porter magazine, she admitted the loss was a blow.

“That doesn’t mean I never feel hurt in my job. I lost a big role that I really wanted. Well, I thought I wanted it, she shared. It was really disappointing, and that’s because I really felt like it was a role for me. But that doesn’t make me lose my self-confidence. Obviously, to be a parent changes your perspective on things, but it’s not just that. It’s finally gotten to the point where it’s okay to be proud of your work. It’s okay to have confidence, it’s actually really important. »

“Folded in four”

Amanda Seyfried previously revealed in an interview with ‘Backstage’ that she had ‘literally bent over backwards’ to audition for Glinda over her weekends last summer when she was in ‘the toughest role ever’. his life”, that of Elizabeth Holmes, in “The Dropout”.

“Wicked,” starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is directed by Jon M. Chu and will be released in two parts, premiering on Christmas Day 2024.

