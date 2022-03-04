Amanda Seyfried to star alongside Tom Holland in new Apple TV anthology

Amanda Seyfried recently received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher’s “Mank.” Photo: Nico Bustos

AppleTV+ revealed that Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried (“Mank,” “The Dropout”) will star opposite Tom Holland.The Crowded Room,” a seasonal anthology produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, as Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) prepares for his role as writer and executive producer.

“The Crowded Room” is an exciting series that will explore inspiring stories from those who have successfully struggled with and learned to live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season of the anthology is a gripping thriller, based on a portion of Goldsman’s own life, and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

Tom Holland will star in the title role as ‘Danny Sullivan’ and will serve as executive producer alongside Goldsman. Kornel Mundruczo (“Pieces of a Woman”) will serve as director and executive producer on the first season.

In addition to Holland, the first season of “The Crowded Room” will feature Seyfried as ‘Rya,’ a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of her career. She can’t help but put her patients first as she tries to balance her life as a single mother.

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his production company Weed Road Productions. The series will also be co-produced with Suzanne Heathcote, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer for New Regency.