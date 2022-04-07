Amanda Seyfried to Star Opposite Tom Holland in Apple’s Anthology Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Advertising

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried will star opposite Tom Holland in “The Crowded Room,” Apple’s anthology series, created by Akiva Goldsman, and produced by A Beautiful Mind and New Regency.

Kornel Mundruczo, who directed the Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf film fragments of a womanhas been chosen to direct and produce the first season of the series.

Written and produced by Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspiring stories from those who have battled mental illness and learned to successfully live with it. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography. The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of her career. She can’t help but put her patients first as she tries to balance her life as a single mother.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, stars in the title role of Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his production company Weed Road Productions. The series will also be produced by Suzanne Heathcoate; Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency.

Seyfried received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Marion Davies in Mank by David Fincher. She will soon be seen playing Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu limited series. The Dropout, What can we see on Disney + in April. His other credits include Les Miserables, Mama Mia! and dear john.

