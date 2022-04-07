Amanda Seyfried to star opposite Tom Holland in “The Crowded Room,” created by Akiva Goldsman

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, the mysterious and comic Max Original series, returns for a second season on Thursday, April 21. Fans of this production, starring Kaley Cuoco, have been waiting for this second part for a long time. The good news is that hbo max already published thetrailer official and key art of the continuation of this story.

In the first season we met Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room with a hangover and a dead body next to her.

In this upcoming season, Cassie is living her best sober life in Los Angeles, while moonlighting as a CIA agent in her spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she finds herself embroiled in another international intrigue. This second installment was shot in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik. In addition, it is clear that the series will maintain its narrative full of intrigue, but with the touch of black humor characteristic of THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT.

Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez return to the series. Also returning are guest stars TR Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season will also have new faces like Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, and guest stars include Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT was developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer.

It should be noted that during the premiere week of this second part, users will be able to enjoy the first two episodes. Then the following week another two will be released, and after that a weekly one will be released until May 26th.