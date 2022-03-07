Amanda Seyfried transformed her voice for The Dropout: this is how she achieved the curious tone of Elizabeth Holmes | TV and Show

The actress had to prepare two completely different voices because the one convicted of fraud would have developed a much more serious intonation to talk about her project.

What seemed to be one of the greatest medical advances of the contemporary era turned out to be a vile lie. That’s what you want to tell The Dropoutseries based on Elizabeth Holmes, who went from being one of the great promises of the business world to a woman convicted of fraud.

The series, which is now available on Star+ in Latin America, it has Amanda Seyfried as the one in charge of narrating the story of who was named the future Steve Jobs.

In itself, Holmes was the owner and former director of Theranos, an American health technology and clinical laboratory services company where the development of a portable diagnostic platform that performs laboratory tests from a small sample was highlighted. of blood, avoiding the use of needles for extraction.

However, the process ended with many failures and dangerous responses for their clients, whom promised to detect diseases such as cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood.

The fiction addressed the scam that came to light through the Wall Street Journal and seeks to show how it all started and, incidentally, recount what happened after the lie came to light.

lies beyond science

However, Holmes’s lies went beyond his supposed technological advances, since the woman even created a new voicemuch deeper than natural, to create his promising character.

It was that same voice that complicated Amanda Seyfried when interpreting it, since had to learn to handle a completely different tone what you are used to.

“Naturally I speak on a much higher level than Elizabeth Holmes. But then his voice deepens more and more, to which we understand that it is so that he feels his power… although I feel that I could not reach that tone, ”Seyfried confessed during a press panel to which he had access. BiobioChile.

“I learned different breathing tricks to improve that intonation, but I feel that I did not achieve it 100%”, lament. “I did my best to capture the weirdness of that tone,” she added.

“I’m a little worried about what people will say about that voice”admitted the interpreter, although she knows how to console herself about it: “At the end of the day I am an actress, I am not her, and I know that I did everything possible to capture the rarity of that voice”.

In any case, the showrunner of the program, Liz Meriwether, assured that the importance of this difference in voices goes far beyond a curiosity, to the level that they decided to create a special chapter regarding all the aspects that Holmes changed to see herself as a powerful woman.

In 2019, TMZ contacted Holmes’s family, who claimed that the voice of the businesswoman was not falsedespite the many jokes about how serious it became.

“There are so many whys. She is still a mystery, and I think this is the only project that really gives an idea. I mean it’s a lot of guesswork, but guesswork based on a lot of facts,” Seyfried said.

The Dropout was created by Elizabeth Meriwether and is based on the podcast of the same name. The miniseries also features Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani.