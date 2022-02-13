Amanda Seyfried transforms into Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout”

Amanda Seyfried is the protagonist of The Dropoutthe new series of Hulu focused on Elizabeth Holmes. The series, produced by Seyfried herself, is based on the podcast of the same name Rebecca Jarvis And ABC Audio. The podcast narrates the rise to success and the consequent fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company. Theranos. The show tagline reads: “Money. Love. Tragedy. Deceit.”suggesting that Elizabeth Holmes’ affaniscinante story will be explored in its entirety.

Synopsis of The Dropout with Amanda Seyfried:

“The Dropout is an incredible story of ambition and fame that ended in tragedy. The show explores how the youngest self-made billionaire managed to lose it all in one fell swoop. “

In cast of the miniseries there are also Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michael Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston And Michaela Watkins.

The series consists of seven episodes. The first three episodes will be released on 3rd March on Hulu in the United States. A new episode will be released each week thereafter. In Latin America the series will be distributed by Star + while in the rest of the world on Disney +.

Trailer of The Dropout: