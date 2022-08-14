Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried turned down a major lead in Marvel because of Jennifer Lawrence

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Almost everyone knows her for being the protagonist of the movies of Mama Mia! where he fell in love with everyone with his voice. She has also participated in other very popular movies among fans such as Mean Girls, Dear John, Letters to Juliet, Mankamong other.

Her versatility as an actress has led many to wonder why she has not yet participated in a feature film. Marvel. And the truth is that the actress was very close to doing it. Back in 2013, amanda seyfried was very close to being part of Guardians of the Galaxy in the role of Gamora. Nevertheless, decided to turn down the role and focus on other jobs.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt defends Ana de Armas in the film ‘Blonde’

55 seconds ago

Post-credits scene cameo leaked!

3 mins ago

Beyoncé pinned for using offensive word, will re-record song

4 mins ago

Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington join Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’

9 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button