Amanda Seyfried turns into a glass mermaid to collect her Emmy

We all know that wherever Zendaya goes, it’s hard to top her red carpet look. Despite her young age, the actress has been able to place herself among the best dressed in any event and she has shown it thanks to firms such as Armani Privé, Valentino or Bob Mackie, among others. Taking into account that she could be one of the clear protagonists of the Emmy night, which celebrated its 74th edition this morning, other actresses like Amanda Seyfried have let her imagination run wild to show off as well one of the most spectacular outfits of the night.

The actress of ‘Mamma Mia!’ She was nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Miniseries, where she competed with other great actresses of the moment, such as Tony Cole (for the HBO Max series ‘The Staircase’), Julia Garner (‘Who’s Anna?’), Lily James (‘Pam & Tommy’), Sarah Paulson (‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’) and Margaret Qualey (‘The assistant’). Finally it has been she who has received the award for ‘The Dropout’, a series that tells the rise and fall of the founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes.

For this moment, Amanda Seyfried has collaborated with the stylist Elizabeth Stewart (responsible for giving light and glamor to Cate Blanchett at the recent Venice Film Festival, where she has picked up the Volpi Cup with an asymmetric dress by Louis Vuitton), who has given free rein to her imagination and has thought of a mermaid style style signed by Giorgio Armani. This ‘nude’ color dress has a romantic neckline reminiscent of the scales of these mythological beings, since it uses transparent tulle on which some of the crystals present in the rest of the garment rest.

These, which offer a square format, are distributed forming mosaics throughout the dress and offer a fall that stylizes the shapes of the actress, something also encouraged by the transparencies of the tulle. Without exposing the shoes and with her back completely exposed, she forms a small tail that lengthens her figure. Straight lines have also been present in the accessories, since the actress has worn long diamond earrings, the work of Cartieras well as rings on both hands, and a bracelet on one of her wrists.

Frazer Harrison/GETTY

To conclude, the actress has worn a very simple hairstyle, with a parting in the middle, a polished effect and a low bun, an idea by Renato Campora and made with Matrix products, as well as a make-up that has highlighted both her eyes, with a soft line of black ‘eyeliner’ on the lashes and shadows in lilac tones, as for her lips, in pink; all worked with Lancôme products.