Amanda Seyfried wants a second season of The Dropout

The stories that relate the rise and fall of the new leaders behind the technological “unicorns” seem to be the new trend in the series that reach streaming services. And the case of Theranos does not seem to be the exception.

In a meteoric rise, Elizabeth Holmes became the youngest billionaire in the world, being the leader of an innovative process in blood tests: with a single drop, she promised to carry out dozens of analyzes that, otherwise, would cost numerous punctures. .

His company, Theranos, managed to captivate the attention of venture investors and even personalities like Henry Kissinger. But when the tricks used by Holmes and Sunny, his dominant partner, were discovered, everything fell apart.

That’s the theme of The Dropouta series inspired by the homonymous podcast, which portrays the way in which this young woman, who dropped out of school after having entered Stanford University with honors, reached the pinnacle of finance.

“We don’t know if it’s true, but it makes sense. And with the foundations that we find in these documentaries, in investigative journalism. It’s about having as much data as possible. And our job was to create an imagined reality between the facts,” said Amanda Seyfried on the Little Gold Men podcast.

Holmes is currently on trial for defrauding the shareholders of her company, which was worth several million dollars at its height.

“I think I learned more about where she came from and why she might have made the decisions that she did. I feel like I entered the world of a round human, as opposed to that of a two-dimensional villain,” she recalls.

The first season of the series, created for Hulu but which can be seen on the Star Plus streaming platform, consists of eight chapters but, in the actress’s opinion, there is still more to know about the story of Elizabeth Holmes.

“That’s why I think there should be a second season. I keep promoting it because I didn’t know how much I was going to enjoy the role until I did it. And then it was like “I’m not going to do it again”. It was very difficult. And now I miss him, and I feel like there’s so much more to say.”