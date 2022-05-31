Amanda Seyfried was bullied for this scene in ‘Mean Girls’

‘heavy girls‘ is a comedy film that made the leads and co-leads world famous. amanda seyfried, American actress and model, rose to fame for her role as Karen Smith in the production. The blonde, popular and dumb girl from the film. Even though she brought her to stardom, she recently revealed that she also caused him a lot of trouble.

In an interview, amanda seyfried told that there is a scene of ‘heavy girls‘ which made her feel bad and disgusted because later, in her daily life, she began to receive a lot of harassment from men. The actress reflected on how she was approached by male fans after the 2004 film.

“I always felt very grossed out by it. She was like 18 years old. It was just gross,” said the actress. What is this scene about? Almost at the end of ‘heavy girls‘, Seyfried she squeezes her breasts to “help” herself be accurate with the weather. This caused her to be harassed for a long time both on the streets and on social networks.

“I think being famous so young must really suck. It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have confidence,” she said of how difficult it was for her to be so popular at that age.

“They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I have seen what has happened to my colleagues. So, I bought a farm. I thought, we are going in the opposite direction” she added.

