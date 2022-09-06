Amanda Seyfried was pressured to do scenes without clothes at 19

The actress and model Amanda Seyfried defends the use and importance of privacy coordinators during filming and, how not to do it? She experienced a very uncomfortable moment when, at the age of 19, she was pressured to record scenes without clothes.

Among many other positive things that the #MeToo movement left at the time, was the background change that the filming of erotic scenes in Hollywood had. For example, in 2018 the chain HBO was a forerunner in creating a position called intimacy coordinator and successfully applied it in the filming of the second season of The Deuce.

At that time the actress Emily Meade proposed the name of Alicia Rodis for this job and she accepted. Rodis had founded the charity Intimacy Directors International in 2016, an initiative that aims to establish practices and procedures on the correct and professional way to approach sexual scenes in television, cinema and theater.

The day Amanda Seyfried was pressured to film naked

Without a doubt, actress Amanda Seyfried would have needed the presence of someone like Rodis in the recording studio when she was 19 years old and He agreed to record, pressured by the team, some scenes without clothes.

This was confirmed by the actress in a andInterview with Porterafter the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, Sean Bean will confess that he is not a fan of the work of intimacy coordinators because they “spoil the spontaneity” of the scenes.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise,” he told the London Times. “I would be more inhibited because it’s drawing attention to things.”

For this reason Amanda Seyfried recalled how uncomfortable it was for her to walk into a studio without clothes against her will.. The actress says that at that time she did it just to “keep her job.”

“Being 19 years old, walking without my underwear… Are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why,” she said in the interview.

Fortunately, the existence of intimacy coordinators are becoming more common in Hollywood and thanks to their supervision, surely, fewer and fewer actresses will be forced, as Amanda Seyfried was, to record nude scenes.

