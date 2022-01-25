Amanda Seyfried, who she is: age, husband, children, job

Amanda Seyfried was born on December 3, 1985, so she is 27 years old.

Her film debut dates back to 2004, when she starred in the comedy Mean Girls. She later starred in Alpha Dog (2006), Solstice (2008) and the film adaptation of Mamma Mia! , in which she played Donna’s daughter Sophie, played by Meryl Streep. Subsequently, she worked in Jennifer’s Body (2008), Chloe – Between Temptation and Deception (2009), Letters to Juliet (2010), Dear John (2010), Little Red Riding Hood (2011) and In Time (2011) Waiting to work in a film. Returning to the musical Les Miserables in 2012, followed by porn actress Linda Lovelace in Lovelace (2013), and later in A Million Ways Die in the West (2014), Youth Becomes (2015), Pan-Journey to the West, Neverland ( 2015) and Father and Daughter (2015). His recent films include First Reform (2017), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), Anon (2018), You Must Go (2020), Mank (2020) and The Look of Things (2021).

Love life

Amanda Seyfried has had boyfriends to be envied. She the American actress has been married since 2017 to her colleague Thomas Sadoski, whom she met on the set of “The Way We Get By” in 2015. It seems to have been love at first sight. But Amanda has an enviable precedent: in fact, she was engaged to Justin Long in the past, and she too before Ryan Phillippe and Dominic Cooper were her in “Mamma Mia!”.

Amanda Seyfried is a stay-at-home mom. In March 2017, Seyfried gave birth to her first daughter, born from the romance with her current husband, Thomas Sadowski. Since that time, the actress has partially reduced her film heritage to be next to the little girl. However, in September 2020, the couple’s second child, Thomas, was born.