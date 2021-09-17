Amanda Seyfried, why did you turn down the role of Gamora? New statements

The star Amanda Seyfried she went back to talking about why she refused Guardians of the Galaxy. Earlier this year, the actress revealed to Comicbook.com that “She’s not exactly a fan of Marvel movies.” Adding: “I was like, ‘Ah, I don’t want to be green. It’s just so much work. ‘ I remember Jennifer Lawrence once talking about how long it took her to turn blue [per i film degli X-Men]”. Furthermore: “And I was like,“ It looks like hell on earth, ”because then you come on set and you’re just there for a couple of hours, and then you have to take it all off. This is the main reason “. Recently, however, the actress has returned to the issue.

Topic addressed during the promotion of the film Mank

The topic of Seyfried’s quasi-casting surfaced once again while promoting his latest film, Mank by David Fincher, with The Hollywood Reporter on the Chatter Awards podcast. According to Seyfried, it wasn’t just the thought of spending hours painting green that made her think about Guardians of the Galaxy, but also the tone of the film that left her in doubt.

“I didn’t want to be part of the first Marvel movie“, he said Amanda Seyfried at Awards Chatter. “I said, ‘Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?’ Obviously I was very wrong“. The actress later admitted that: “The script was great but I didn’t want to play that part, because if you’re the star of a giant movie like that, Hollywood won’t forgive you” To then conclude: “I’ve seen it happen to many actors and I was too afraid to throw myself into that world.” As is known, now the role of Gamora has finally gone to Zoe Saldana. Saldana has played Gamora in four films to date: both Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.