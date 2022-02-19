Amanda Seyfried will accompany Tom Holland in the Apple series, ‘The Crowded Room’

Apple TV+ has hired Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried (‘the appearance of things‘) to play the title role opposite Tom Holland (‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘) in the platform’s upcoming drama series, ‘The Crowded Room’. Seyfried will play the role of a clinical psychologist and single mother named Rya, who faces the most challenging case of her career.

‘The Crowded Room’ It is intended to be a gripping anthology series exploring the true and inspiring stories of those who have struggled with and learned to live successfully with mental illness. The 10-episode first season will be inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan”by Daniel Keyes.

Envisioned as a gripping thriller, it tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

Akiva Goldsman is the creator, writer and executive producer of this co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency through their Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Holland, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer for New Regency.