Amanda Seyfried will be Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried accepted the role of Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu limited series The Dropout

The Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried is in the cast of The Dropout and replaced Kate McKinnon in the role of the protagonist, Elizabeth Holmes.

Fresh from an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Mank, Amanda Seyfried signed to play the founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, in the Hulu limited series entitled The Dropout, based on the ABC News podcast of the same name.

Saturday Night Live star, Kate McKinnon, had long been linked to the project and was supposed to be Holmes, but she “abandoned” The Dropout in February. After this step back, Hulu decided to target a high-profile star for the role of Elizabeth Holmes. The part was also offered to Saoirse Ronan at some point, according to sources.

The Dropout explore how Holmes raised hundreds of millions to finance the biotech start-up Theranos and became a media darling by hiding the fact that her groundbreaking blood test machine didn’t really work. The limited series is a production of the TV division of Fox Searchlight and 20th Television, and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl) will executive produce alongside Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Victoria Thompson, Taylor Dunn and Rebecca Jarvis of ABC News. , which hosted the popular podcast. Amanda Seyfried she will also be credited as a producer on the limited series, which is expected to start shooting this spring / summer.

One of the actress’s next projects will be alongside James Norton in the movie Things Heard & Seen. Seyfried recently starred opposite Kevin Bacon in Blumhouse’s You Should Have Left, and also finished the indie drama A Mouthful of Air.