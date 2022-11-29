Amanda Seyfried wins Emmy for playing Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

The 74th edition of the emmy awards continues to reward the best of the small screen in the last year from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Among the most competitive categories was that of best leading actress in a miniseries, an award that has finally been won Amanda Seyfried for his interpretation of elizabeth holmes in The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes.

“This is wonderful”, said the interpreter, visibly moved, as soon as she went on stage. “Thanks to the Television Academy, thank you for recognizing me among all these actresses,” she insisted, referring to the rest of the nominees.

“It has been very hard, but also the best moment of my life”, He has assured about the project that has earned him this recognition, an award that he wanted to dedicate to his family: “Thanks to my mother, my husband and my dog”.

Seyfried has won the first Emmy of her career for her meticulous performance as enigmatic con artist Elizabeth Holmes, who went from being one of the world’s most acclaimed entrepreneurs to losing it all when her alleged miraculous device was discovered to be a cheated.

In this same category competed Toni Collette (The Staircase), julia garner (Who is Anna?), lily james (Pam & Tommy) sarah paulson (American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Case) and Margaret Qualley (The assistant).

