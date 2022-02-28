Amanda Seyfried Wore ‘The Only Money She Had’ On ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere Dresses

ads

Amanda Seyfried reviewed the beginning of her career and the “Mean Girls” premieres she attended without the help of any stylists.

The “Dropout” star told Jimmy Kimmel that she chose her own gowns for the 2004 red carpets and even put on makeup.

The 36-year-old actress said, “I didn’t have a stylist, I used the only money I had to buy a dress. There were two premieres and then I had to buy two dresses because you have to wear different dresses.”

Kimmel showed off photos of her two questionable red carpet ensembles from early years as she shrugged. “He didn’t know any of the rules, so he was wearing a white bra, black underwear and no slip. I paid $600 for that dress,” the star said.

Amanda Seyfried at the New York City premiere of “Mean Girls” with Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert.WireImage

Before rising to stardom in teen drama, she appeared in print ads for Limited Too alongside Leighton Meester, appeared in the book series “Sweet Valley High” as a cover model, and was a soap opera star on “As the World Turns.” » and «All My Children». ”, although“ Mean Girls ”was her first role in a movie.

She joked that she “couldn’t even afford a ride home” because of the expense. Luckily, the premiere was in New York, so she ended up walking.

Amanda Seyfried in her second “Mean Girls” premiere dress. Wire Image

When Kimmel asked why he didn’t request that the studio provide premiere outfits, he explained that at the time he “never asked anything because I thought I was in the way.”

As a mother of two, she now says “it’s not the way I want to raise my daughter.”

