Amanda Seyfried’s beauty lessons (dedicated to all blondes)

Amanda Seyfried beauty look

On 6 September she returns to the cinema as Sophie after 10 years for the second chapter of the musical Oh Mama (Mamma Mia – Here we go again). 10 years than on the face of Amanda Seyfried you don’t see much: girlish skin, the actress, 32, has never changed hers too much look. Blond hair and fairly natural makeup, with the exception of a few bright lipsticks, her iconic style can be precious beauty lessons, especially for blondes.

HAIR Never shorter than the shoulders, Amanda Seyfried’s hair has always been blonde, in different shades: from very light, as in the latest red carpets, to honey blonde. For it styling her favorites are the smooth, the ponytail, the shiny 20’s Hollywood waves and the 80’s curly wave.

MAKEUP In makeup (hers for the red carpet is by Pati Dubroff) blondes can learn a lot from her. In fact, Amanda Seyfried often chooses natural make-up where the eye makeup changes according to the shade of the hair: when the roots are slightly darker the smokey eyes dares to brown, blue or burgundy tones, while when they are very light the eyelid is often clear and luminous. For the lips, on the other hand, to emphasize her naturally fleshy mouth, she also plays with darker and shinier reds, oranges and burgundy.

THE FIGURE OF STYLE Her eyebrows they have never been too darker than the hair color, as seen on most blonde stars. Clear and perfectly arched, the actress leaves them their natural color with the result of emphasizing her big green eyes even better.

PS: Sophie’s lesson, on the other hand, is that in Greece you are without makeup and with beach waves blowing in the wind (her looks from the set of Mamma Mia 2, in the gallery above).