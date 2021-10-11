News

Amanda Seyfried’s beauty lessons (dedicated to all blondes)

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Amanda Seyfried beauty look

On 6 September she returns to the cinema as Sophie after 10 years for the second chapter of the musical Oh Mama (Mamma Mia – Here we go again). 10 years than on the face of Amanda Seyfried you don’t see much: girlish skin, the actress, 32, has never changed hers too much look. Blond hair and fairly natural makeup, with the exception of a few bright lipsticks, her iconic style can be precious beauty lessons, especially for blondes.

HAIR Never shorter than the shoulders, Amanda Seyfried’s hair has always been blonde, in different shades: from very light, as in the latest red carpets, to honey blonde. For it styling her favorites are the smooth, the ponytail, the shiny 20’s Hollywood waves and the 80’s curly wave.

Loading...
Advertisements

MAKEUP In makeup (hers for the red carpet is by Pati Dubroff) blondes can learn a lot from her. In fact, Amanda Seyfried often chooses natural make-up where the eye makeup changes according to the shade of the hair: when the roots are slightly darker the smokey eyes dares to brown, blue or burgundy tones, while when they are very light the eyelid is often clear and luminous. For the lips, on the other hand, to emphasize her naturally fleshy mouth, she also plays with darker and shinier reds, oranges and burgundy.

THE FIGURE OF STYLE Her eyebrows they have never been too darker than the hair color, as seen on most blonde stars. Clear and perfectly arched, the actress leaves them their natural color with the result of emphasizing her big green eyes even better.

PS: Sophie’s lesson, on the other hand, is that in Greece you are without makeup and with beach waves blowing in the wind (her looks from the set of Mamma Mia 2, in the gallery above).

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
916
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
914
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
903
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
896
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
883
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
633
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
495
News

Cinema, all films out in October
397
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top