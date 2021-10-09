Amanda Seyfried’s beauty secrets

Amanda Seyfried, 32 years old and always a bold color on the lips returns to the cinema with Mamma Mia 2 – Here we go again, 10 years after the release of the first. For her, as well as for her co-star Meryl Streep, it doesn’t seem like a day has passed and it’s definitely thanks to her beauty rules, a simple routine of just 5 minutes. In fact, the actress has stated in more than one interview that 5 minutes is the maximum time she is willing to spend in front of the mirror to get ready.

Lover of the simple and natural make-up the great strength of Amanda Seyfried’s look lies in hers skincare routine and the little things she uses to protect her skin and hair, in addition to one diet healthy and balanced and physical activity.

The actress does not follow any type of diet or diet to stay fit but pays close attention to the food she consumes throughout the day. Organic food, lots of fish and no meat are the guidelines of her diet and, despite being a great sweet tooth, she tries to limit the doses of sugar as much as she can, even if every now and then a slice of cake willingly indulges.

Physical activity is an integral part of Amanda’s daily routine, which starts her day with a session yoga, a moment of relaxation before immersing yourself in the commitments of the day. In addition to yoga, the actress loves run or just go for a walk: for her, practicing sports is not just a question of physical benefits but above all mental, in fact with sport the actress is able to vent all the tensions of the day.

Especially during her sports sessions but not only, Amanda wears one Sun protection, the key to her skincare. In fact, by protecting the skin from the harmful rays of the sun, it prevents it from deteriorating and aging faster. The other products part of Amanda Seyfried’s skincare routine are a cleanser, one cream moisturizing and, occasionally, a face mask for extra pampering when facial skin is particularly stressed.

Also there hair routine Amanda’s is as simple as that of her face. The actress washes her hair only once a week, appealing to the help of the dry shampoo when the hair tends to be dirty. Plus the actress avoid using a hairdryer as much as possible , preferring to leave dry hair naturally: in this way it prevents them from being damaged.

As for make-up, Amanda Seyfried doesn’t like using a lot of products on her face. For his everyday life he uses a little corrector where necessary, a pass of mascara and fills the eyebrows, while for the most important occasions it keeps the base light to even out the complexion, it highlights the eyes with one smokey in shades of brown and gives a touch of color and character to the whole by passing a bright red lipstick.