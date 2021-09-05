Amanda Seyfried’s dream “To be the diva of the golden age”

ROME For Amanda Seyfried, an actress who loves to vary between genres and alternate good girl roles with more disturbing characters, giving face in David Fincher’s “Mank” to Marion Davies, star of the golden age of Hollywood, “was a dream. I never thought I could have this chance. Considering that I grew up between silent and black and white films. My father is a true cinephile and he still has his basement full of films and projectors today ». The actress tells it in the streaming meeting organized by the American Cinemateque, dedicated to the film that traces the genesis of “Fourth Estate” from the perspective of Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman), the screenwriter (with or without the contribution , also in writing, by director Orson Welles, is the knot at the center of the plot) of a cornerstone of the history of cinema. A tribute by Fincher to his father Jack (who died in 2003), author of the Mank script, who arrives at the Oscars with 10 nominations, including that for Amanda Seyfried (here at the first nomination), given as the favorite in the five supporting actresses. “As soon as David talked to me about the project, I knew it was going to be a masterpiece. It was an honor to watch him at work and to contribute to a film shot in the style of those made in those years “explains the interpreter of” Mean Girls “and” Mamma mia! “, Who made her showbiz debut at 11 as a baby model and then made his fifteen-year-old TV debut in soap operas. «I met that Hollywood through the eyes of my father, who was fond of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton – he adds -. The first film of that time that he showed me was Nosferatu ». For Amanda Seyfried among the merits of Mank there is also having returned the right thickness to Marion Davies, actress and companion of the press tycoon William Randolph Hearst, source of inspiration for the Charles Foster Kane of Fourth Estate. “Marion was collateral damage from Fourth Estate. Mankiewicz drew inspiration for the script from the acquaintance of this couple and Davies, who was already remembered by many only as Hearst’s lover, began, wrongly, to be identified with the character of Welles’ film, the actress. without talent Susan Alexander Kane … it was a very unfair thing. ‘ Those who knew Marion Davies “knew that Welles’s character was a caricature, and he didn’t have much in common with her,” Seyfried points out. Marion certainly had many more opportunities to break into Hollywood thanks to Hearst, but she was also highly regarded in the business. He did a respectable job. I don’t think it was Hearst who bought her a career, many considered her very talented and I am one of them. I learned a lot from her. He was brilliant, he had a wide range contrary to what some think ». Mank “shows it from this perspective and it was time to do it.” Also because «being an actress in those years was much more difficult than today, the inequities were gigantic, I don’t think I would have resisted. I am lucky to live in 2021 even though commitment and work are fundamental today ». Marion Davies proved how brilliant she was even after she left Hollywood by looking after her investments and supporting various philanthropic organizations for children. •