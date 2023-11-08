Amanda Seyfried’s Go-To Nipple Nourisher Is Her Favorite Stocking Stuffer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amanda Seyfried She is one of the most talented leading ladies of her generation. Known for mega-hit films like mean Girls And Mama Mia, the Hollywood fixture has a glamor squad and plenty of products at its disposal. But when it comes to her beauty routine, she likes to keep it natural, without Botox — and it’s extremely easy to boot. “When I’m not taking my eczema medication, I’ll use this shea butter after applying the serum because my feet are so dry,” she explains. Strategist. “I want as much moisture as possible.” His secret? U’genia Everyday Shea Butter (pronounced yu-geh-knee-ah).

Like Seyfried’s beauty routine, the ingredients are clean and simple. Made with nourishing oils and shea butter, this powerful anti-aging salve is designed for every skin type, whether you’re dry, sensitive, or anywhere in between. The brand cares about the planet and who it impacts. They carry a vegan, cruelty-free label and EWG Verified, meaning it doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals and the brand is transparent with its customers. One buyer said, “I use it on my face any time at night as a lip balm, and my dry winter cuticles soak it up. I especially like that it doesn’t contain any petroleum, silicone, or parabens. “Amazing product!” Apparently, many shoppers feel the same way as Seyfried!

Get the U’Genia Everyday Shea Butter for just $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This amazing balm melts in your hands and can be used all over your body, including your hair. In fact, it prevents heat damage and controls hair fall. It also reduces and fades away stretch marks and soothes your cracked nipples. Yes, even Seyfried loves using it for this purpose, saying, “I used it on my nipples when I was pregnant and when I was postpartum” because it helps by enhancing softness and hydrating the skin. Nourishes damaged and depleted skin by maintaining it. One customer even used it to sleep and said, “Very impressed.” I love the smell of it and it makes (my) skin very soft. “I use it near my nose because the scent helps me sleep.”

The Emmy-winning starlet also loves gifting it as a stocking stuffer every year — whether it’s a new mom on your list or a loved one who suffers from dry skin *cough, Everyone*, This soothing butter fits the bill. Available in lavender, grapefruit or, for those who don’t like fragrance at all, unscented. Hurry before it sells out – because anything is good for the planet And Your body can’t stay in stock for long!

