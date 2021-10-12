News

Amanda Seyfried’s husband is jealous of his ex Dominic Cooper

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

LOS ANGELES – Amanda Seyfired’s husband is jealous of the actress’s co-star in ‘Mama mia! Here We Go Again ‘, as well as her ex-boyfriend, Dominic Cooper.

The 32-year-old Hollywood star, who returned to play Sophie, had a three-year relationship with Dominic in 2008 after meeting him on the set of the first film, and admitted that she would feel exactly like her husband Thomas Sadoski, with he has a 15-month-old daughter, if the roles were reversed and believes there would have been concern if his better half hadn’t turned out to be at least a bit jealous.

In an interview with the ‘Daily Mirror’ newspaper he explained: “I think I too would have the same difficulties he has now if he had been spending a lot of time with his ex from a long time ago. I think one always thinks, ‘I love this person so much, that he or she must definitely love them too.’ I always think everyone loves Tommy because I love him. I think everyone sees in him what I see in him. So I think he thought Domonic loves me the way he loves me. But is not so. It is a sweet thing anyway, I prefer it to be like that rather than it being neither hot nor cold ».

Loading...
Advertisements

Despite this Amanda, who got married in March last year, also said that Dominic, 40, and Thomas, 42, get along well and that her husband approves the choice to take part in the new episode of the film series.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
655
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
527
News

Cinema, all films out in October
441
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
381
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
337
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
301
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
299
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
284
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
280
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top