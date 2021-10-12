Amanda Seyfried’s husband is jealous of his ex Dominic Cooper

LOS ANGELES – Amanda Seyfired’s husband is jealous of the actress’s co-star in ‘Mama mia! Here We Go Again ‘, as well as her ex-boyfriend, Dominic Cooper.

The 32-year-old Hollywood star, who returned to play Sophie, had a three-year relationship with Dominic in 2008 after meeting him on the set of the first film, and admitted that she would feel exactly like her husband Thomas Sadoski, with he has a 15-month-old daughter, if the roles were reversed and believes there would have been concern if his better half hadn’t turned out to be at least a bit jealous.

In an interview with the ‘Daily Mirror’ newspaper he explained: “I think I too would have the same difficulties he has now if he had been spending a lot of time with his ex from a long time ago. I think one always thinks, ‘I love this person so much, that he or she must definitely love them too.’ I always think everyone loves Tommy because I love him. I think everyone sees in him what I see in him. So I think he thought Domonic loves me the way he loves me. But is not so. It is a sweet thing anyway, I prefer it to be like that rather than it being neither hot nor cold ».

Loading... Advertisements

Despite this Amanda, who got married in March last year, also said that Dominic, 40, and Thomas, 42, get along well and that her husband approves the choice to take part in the new episode of the film series.