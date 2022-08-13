Amanda Seyfried’s request that insulted Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio He made his film debut in 1989 at the age of 15. Interestingly, a few years earlier, in 1985, he was born amanda seyfried, who a few years later would also become an actress. And the truth is that the careers of both have grown to the point that today they are known worldwide.

Probably the race DiCaprio It is the one that accumulates the most successes. From his early age as an actor he was able to participate in great critically acclaimed films that quickly established him as a great performer. And after many years trying to get the maximum recognition, finally in 2016 he received the Oscar Award for Best Actor for his work on the film the reborn.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most respected actors in the industry.

On the other hand, amanda seyfried He began participating in minor series until he finally got a role in Mean Girls. As time went on, she got bigger and more serious roles that allowed her to show her versatility as an actress. In 2021, she was nominated for the Oscar Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in Mank.

And although both have great careers, the public has not yet been able to see them share a screen. But the truth is that they have worked together and they did it hand in hand Red Riding Hood (also known as The girl in the red cape). This film was released in 2011 and starred amanda seyfried.

the movie is based on the character from Little Red Riding Hood created by the Grimm brothers and focuses on the town of Daggerhorn, where its inhabitants are stalked by a werewolf. However, they have made a pact with him, where every month they offer him an animal to satisfy his appetite. However, this pact is broken when the wolf kills a villager. There, Valerie, a young woman who usually wears a red cape, begins to suspect that the werewolf is someone very close to her.

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman later shared screens again in Mank.

amanda seyfried shared the screen with actors like Gary Oldman, Shiloh Fernandez, Max Irons, Julie Christieamong others. And what role does Leonardo DiCaprio play in all this? The actor this time put himself in the role of producer of the film.

the actress of Mamma Mia revealed that she had always greatly admired the actor and that thanks to him and his films she decided that she also wanted to be an actress. In addition, she said that it was very special when the actor visited the set. “There was a very strange tension on set. Everyone was whispering ‘He’s here!’ He is like a godfather, he is the Robert De Niro of the younger generations, ”commented the interpreter.

He also revealed that DiCaprio he was very involved in the film and the decisions that needed to be made, especially when it came to casting. Nevertheless, the actress made a suggestion that the actor did not like at all. At a point, amanda seyfried suggested that the actor play his father in the film.

“I asked him if he could play my father but he felt insulted.’I don’t star in romantic movies anymore,’ he told me. But I insisted and told him, ‘You’re 35 years old, you could age yourself a little and that’s it,’” she revealed.

The truth is that the actor has rarely put himself in the role of a father. Of course there are exceptions but they are very few. Finally, the actor billy burke (Bella’s father in Twilight) ended up playing the character’s father from Seyfried Y Leonardo Dicaprio remained in his role producer. However, the film directed by Catherine Hardwicke it was not well received by critics and was widely regarded as a flop.

