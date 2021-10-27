Amanda Sthers and Piefrancesco Favino tell us about their time

Promises arrives at the cinema on November 18th

To fight with time is both the protagonist of Pierfrancesco Favino and the actor himself: “When I am, time is something I desire. Having time, more time. Not because I miss it, but because I’m greedy for things to want to do. At this moment, then, everything seems instantaneous to me. Things come and go quickly, there is nothing left, and that scares me. I don’t know if it’s because of the state we live in, in particular this historical moment, but I don’t like it. ”. And regarding the time of his career he adds: “It is a very beautiful moment. I’ve always looked ahead, I don’t want to crystallize. There are still some margins for growth that I would like to achieve, but the right conditions are needed every time, because an actor must remember that he does not do this job alone, but is part of a whole. And if I had to say in which direction I would like to go with my work, I would answer that of the painter who uses only three signs: I look for the essentiality of the gesture, without having to add anything else to express myself. “.

The soundtrack of Promises it was to the songwriter Andrea Laszlo De Simone, an extravagant choice that came about because “My supervisor of the film’s music made me hear various people, but as soon as I heard Andrea I knew it had to be him” said the author. “He also went beyond my expectations, he did a fantastic job! It won’t be his last soundtrack. “. And if we talk about beautiful things too Favino tells us what has moved him lately: “At my age I think I have an easy tear by now. And if I think of beautiful films that I have seen in the last period I say Another Round and It was the hand of God. ”.

Promises will be in theaters from November 18th distributed by Vision Distribution.