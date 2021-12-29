Amanda Sthers director and author of the film Promises with Favino

The seagull strolls stiffly on the edge of the Roman terrace with a spectacular view, Amanda Sthers caresses it with her gaze, for her Parisian moved to Los Angeles it is pure ecstasy, which lasts the short time before the bird swoops towards the plate of pastries . We manage to save them from the attack and I reassure her: this is also the Italy she loves, the country where her novel begins Promises (Rizzoli) who, in his other life as a director, he turned into a film, Promises, now in theaters, recreating the Argentario in Posta Vecchia, near Ladispoli.

Presented at the Rome Festival, it thrilled the fans for the hyper-romantic version of Pierfrancesco Favino, the perfect English protagonist often in tears for love. The prolific Sthers stages an Italian boy, Alexander, who as he grows up looks for a good job in London, a wife, children, that peaceful world that he did not have and that implodes when Laura (Kelly Reilly) dies, the woman he loved for a life and never even touched. «A film about time, nostalgia and duality», comments Amanda.

And in fact she lives between two cultures, two countries, sometimes a writer, sometimes a director.

Add that I have a very Catholic family on my mother’s side and Jewish in the paternal line. I experience schizophrenia, as happens to Alexander, torn between two worlds, two feelings. For me it has been like this since I was a child, my father is a psychiatrist, he was my parent and at the same time, in fact, my analyst: not easy. Then, with the parents separated, every two days, based on custody, I had to be someone else, play another role. The result? I move constantly.

Promises it is also a film about time and regrets.

Above all, I wanted to make a romantic film at least as much The bridges of Madison County. The original scene is the one in which the teenager Alexander would like his father to swim with him but cannot because he is, in fact, writing a book about a little boy. The son realizes that there is an imaginary alter ego with which he cannot fight. It is the first disillusionment and it will render him unable to live in the present. Laura, who has never even touched, is for me the crystallization of the feeling of love, if Alexander were with her, he would find another woman to imagine, her femme absolue.

In addition to talent, why did you want Favino?

I liked the idea of ​​getting out of the usual romance, triggering a complication. Pierfrancesco, so virile, Mediterranean, is the choice on the counterattack, you would never say that he is afraid of kissing a woman. Yet men in love are more cowardly, they fear us. Alexander, however, is also fragile, through him I wanted to tell the social weight of being male. We talk everywhere about the difficulties and the greatness of being a woman, never about what it means today to be a man, it is an almost unbearable burden.

She is 43 years old, has two children aged 18 and 20, is divorced, has a hectic career. What did he sacrifice?

The love. This is why I imagine it, in books and in the cinema.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io