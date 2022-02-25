Amanpour: This was one of the darkest days

Ukraine’s ambassador to US says why Putin must be held accountable 0:50

<br />

(CNN) — “We must save Ukraine today and save the democratic world.” With those words to the Ukrainian people, President Volodymyr Zelensky clearly laid out what is at stake at this unprecedented moment.

After months of military buildup and increasingly frantic diplomatic maneuvering from the West, Russia has invaded its neighbor to the west. This invasion of a sovereign country returns Europe to dark days not seen since the end of World War II.

The future of the post-1945 Western world order is at stake. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that it was a “serious violation of international law”. [por parte de Rusia] and of the principles on which European security is built”. You are absolutely right.

With this invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed himself in the ranks of the world’s outcasts and rebel leaders. In fact, he is now acting even more unpredictably than the leader of North Korea in that hermit kingdom so far from Europe. None of the Russian experts I spoke to in recent weeks expected such a flagrant all-out invasion, and Putin’s diplomats repeatedly denied that such actions would be taken.

However, Putin has shown that he will stoop to infinite depths to carry out his own paranoid, myth-creating and claim-filled agenda. It was in 2007 that the first signs of this became apparent, when in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Putin took aim at NATO expansion and a US-led unipolar world order, calling it “pernicious”.

However, as this current crisis gathered steam, the US and NATO took the strategic ambiguity off the table from the start. They promised not to put troops and not a single weapon offensively in Ukraine. Some with whom I have spoken believe that it was a serious mistake and that Putin only understands force.

In particular, it is the leaders of the Baltic states on Russia’s doorstep who are most concerned, and rightly so. While the EU, US and NATO are fully united in a way we haven’t seen in a long time, the question remains whether their response will be strong enough to counter the Russian president.

A specialist assures that NATO will not be able to intervene in Ukraine 0:40

There is an adage often attributed to Lenin that helps explain Putin’s mentality: “You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you retreat.” It is the US, NATO and the EU that need to erect that steel, and fast.

This week, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leye, tried to reassure the allies when I asked her about her determination: “If one square centimeter of NATO allies is attacked by an aggressor from outside, all NATO allies will come together and defend this territory,” she told me. “This applies to our territory, very clearly. And I know that these frontline states can absolutely rely on that.”

Just five days ago I sat face to face with President Zelensky in Munich and asked him why he had left his country at such a critical time. He explained that no decision about Ukraine could be made behind Ukraine’s back and, more importantly, that he would not leave his country. “I would like to say that I had breakfast in the morning in Ukraine, and I will also have dinner in Ukraine. I never leave the house for a long time,” he said.

In his overnight addresses to the nation from Wednesday to Thursday, apparently recorded on a smartphone, Zelensky seemed determined to stay. But with Russian soldiers already showing up at the airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, there is urgent concern about whether he and his government are safe, or whether Putin’s goal is to quickly oust Zelensky and his administration and install a regime. puppet.

In interviews with CNN correspondents over the past month, it is clear that many Ukrainian citizens are determined to resist. It is not so clear whether such resistance would present a serious challenge to the invasion.