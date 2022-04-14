Amara la Negra defends herself from those who criticize the names of her twins

After days of revealing the names of her twins, Dominican singer Amara la Negra confronted people who have criticized her decision to name her newborn daughters Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress de los Santos.

The actress, who was known for the Love & Hip Hop Miami series on the VH1 channel, went to her social networks to react to the countless comments they have received in recent hours and urged the retractors to send their negativity elsewhere. because they won’t change it.

“That I am going to change so that some people feel good, that I am going to leave my loquera and all my pod, it was ‘wrong’, it was ‘wrong’”, said the also television presenter in a video where she shared images of her pregnancy with the twins and expressed in writing that “my daughters are mine.”

“Another dog with that bone!” He added, while calling his followers to follow the Instagram account he created dedicated to his daughters, “The Royal Twins.”

It’s not unusual to see celebrities give their kids weird names. As recently as February of this year, the socialite Kylie Jenner announced through her social networks that the name of the second child she had with rapper Travis Scott was going to be Wolf, the English word for wolf, which generated multiple comments to via Twitter.

In fact, six weeks later, the businesswoman also announced that she changed the name of her offspring because “we did not feel that it was for him.”

For his part, the father of the twins, Allan Mueses, where he defended the name of his daughters and called for “respect a little more and hate less.”

“The name of my daughters, of Amara’s daughters… Gentlemen, pay attention to each parent or parents, they have the right to raise their children, give them the name they want and feed them what they want or what they can”, He expressed through his Instagram account through the “Stories”.

