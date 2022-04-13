Amara’s response to criticism for her daughters’ names

“My daughters are mine. But thank you for your opinions. You can take care of yourself with your negativity and those who wish us well, love me. Thank you very much,” this is part of the forceful message that he posted on his Instagram the singer Amara the Black after the barrage of criticism she has received on social networks for the peculiar names of her twins.

The also actress decided to name the girls, born on March 23, as Sumajestad Royalty De Los Santos and Sualteza Empress De Los Santos (the “Royal Twins”. Real twins).

The singer He posted a picture of the babies, each wearing a onesie with their names on it, but covering their faces.

Majesty is the treatment given to kings, emperors and God. On many occasions it is preceded by the words his, yours and real.

Highness has a similar meaning, which is given to the children of kings, infants and those people to whom the monarch has granted this treatment.

Of course, the reactions have not stopped since the interpreter of “Ay” announced the names.

Last week, with the message “3/23” marking the date she gave birth and the hashtag #lasroyaltwins (the royal twins), the singer of Dominican origin, Amara the Blackreported that she became a mother of two babies.

Along with a photograph in the hospital, he informed his more than two million followers on Instagram the good news, who have not stopped congratulating her.

The babies lasted several days in an incubator.

Allan Mueses, the babies’ father also confirmed the news with a video from the hospital. “Grateful to dad God for the blessing of becoming the father of two beautiful twins.”

Some days ago amara She decided to introduce the father of her daughters, a fact that she refused to talk about. She published a photograph embracing with the father of her girls on the account of Instagram of the babies, which has more than 30 thousand followers.