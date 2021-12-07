Amaro Lucano, now there is also Vermouth: purchased Mancino- Corriere.it

Representing Lucania in the world was the dream of the founders of Amaro Lucano 1894 and Mancino Vermouth and now it will be. The two groups merge: Lucano took over the majority of the Mancino company. The agreement plans to expand the offer with seven Piedmontese Vermouth labels and that the entrepreneur Giancarlo Mancino, founder of the company and inventor of the most famous products, remain within the company structure with the role of director, with responsibility for business development.

Foreign market target Mancino Vermouth can offer many advantages to the Lucano group: from its influence in the on trade luxury market to its well-distributed presence in Asia, without forgetting growth and development objectives already started in other markets. 90% of its turnover developed in the foreign market (more than 50% between the Far East and the United States), which is now part of one of the most important Italian companies in the production and marketing of spirits. We are convinced that together with Mancino Vermouth we will be able to reach increasingly important growth objectives – he explained Pasquale Vena, president of the Lucano group -. This operation confirms how Lucano 1894 is always careful to seize opportunities in the world market, even more so if these new businesses allow a further widening of its market frontiers while preserving territorial values ​​and origins, in this case all “Lucane”. Our ambition is to become a pole of excellence in the reference sector by involving entrepreneurial realities that share our same values.



A combination of Lucanian excellence The acquisition sees a combination of excellence born from the entrepreneurial vision and the long-term professional relationship of the two owners, reads the note, Giancarlo Mancino (Mancino Vermouth) and Leonardo Vena (Lucano 1894). Always admirers of each other’s realities, in 2013, in Chicago, during their first meeting they shared the desire to create a common business project. Over the years the relationships have continued and consolidated, thanks also to countless fairs and exhibitions where Mancino and Lucano are present and in 2021, finally, the opportunity to work together is realized. Amaro Lucano for me means above all home: afamily business that has its roots in my own land – La Lucania – which, with admiration, I have seen affirm itself and become the international brand it is now. In addition to its economic value, this operation represents the union of two Italian companies that share common values, traditions and objectives. An acquisition that is a source of great pride, said Giancarlo Mancino.

