Amateur musicians gathered on the auditorium stage

The Musical Society of Sully, chaired by Loïc Burnel, organized, on Saturday evening, at the auditorium of Dampierre-en-Burly, a concert with the orchestra class of the college of Sully-sur-Loire and the musical training classes of the community music school.

The objective of this musical meeting was to disseminate culture in all its forms to the public, in order to allow the sharing of knowledge. All these amateur musicians, aged 10 to 78, took up the challenge. The musical formation, which started this particular meeting with a variation on a Japanese theme by Patrice Legeay, set the tempo.

« Sunny Samba » by Jacob de Haan in the final

The orchestra class of the Sully college, directed by Laetitia Pouzeau, showed that such a device contributes to the development of young people and to success through collective instrumental practice in the school environment. Their interpretation of Bella Ciao and funky delighted the audience.

The Musical Society has, for its part, only sublimated this moment by offering a veritable anthology of varied pieces, such as Manzara by Jacob de Haan, Echame la Culpa by Luis Fonsi e t Demi Lovato or even Adventure Island by Andrew Pearce.

The dazzling finale, with all the musicians who played Sunny Samba by Jacob de Haan, demonstrated that music is accessible to everyone.