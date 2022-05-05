Amaury Vergara appears at the PSV facilities

The owner of the Guadalajara complex made a trip to the Netherlands to meet with the directors who had already set foot on Aztec soil.

A few weeks ago the agreement between Club Guadalajara and PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands was made official to exchange work methodology, as well as institutional players and coaches, for which the owner of the Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara traveled to Europe to see the facilities and pay for the visit that the tulip leaders did during the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas.

The owner of the Sacred Flock shared points of view with his counterparts from the Dutch team with the intention of implementing several of the aspects that have also made the farming team successful, which is one of the most important in its country due to the good work with young soccer players, one of the main weapons with which it seeks to distinguish the management of Jorge Vergara’s son.

In the Sancadilla column of Grupo Reforma Some details of the trip that Amaury made were offered, without ruling out that in the future Alexis Vega achieve his dream of playing in Europe in this Dutch club, once his contract renewal is made official, which is closer than ever and could be announced before the Repechage match against the UNAM Pumas.

PSV could be the destiny of Alexis Vega

“Amaury Vergara went to the Netherlands to see the facilities of the Dutch team and return the courtesy of the visit they received previous weeks at the Perla Tapatia. The idea is to share methodologies and later there will be an exchange of institutional trainers, and why not? of red and white players. So don’t forget that PSV has a hand in sales or transfers of ball kickers abroad and that agreement could be a factor in closing the deal. renewal of Alexis Vega so that Chivas is not left empty-handed”, It was part of what the mysterious character published.

It should be remembered that Guadalajara has lived nine months in the expectation of the final decision that Alexis Vega makes about his future, However, in recent days the negotiations have advanced significantly so that the attacker remains in the rojiblanco club and have the facilities to travel to the old continent when there is a specific offer.

