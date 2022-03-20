Amaury Vergara will prepare an important announcement about Marcelo Leaño

The rojiblanco team has barely added three victories so far this season and will seek the fourth against the Rojinegros.

Although the fans of Club Guadalajara are not entirely convinced that Marcelo Leaño be the technician they need for the remainder of the Clausura 2022 Tournament and much less for the immediate future, Everything indicates that the board led by Amaury Vergara has already made a decision regarding the future of the young coach.

According to information from El Universalthe leadership of the Sacred Flock does not rule out giving continuity to the project of the 34-year-old helmsman, because they see advances in the sports theme of the squad and also in what they have found inside the locker room, which has pleased the high command.

In this way, Leaño is expected to lead Chivas again to at least the Repechage in this contest, where they already qualified the previous tournament but failed to advance to the Liguilla for the second consecutive season losing on penalties to Puebla, although in the first semester of 2021 they were directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Why does Amaury want to give Leaño continuity?

One of the main reasons why the Guadalajara directive sees with good eyes the permanence of the technician, despite the fact that in 19 games he has only achieved five victories, he considers that continuity on the bench is required to think about good results, which is why you want to let him work with peace of mind.

However, one of the main objectives is that at least maintain the performance that they have shown in various duels such as against FC Juárez, Mazatlán or San Luis, where it was worth them to obtain victories or draws but playing an offensive style of play with everything and that in the lower zone they have made several mistakes.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!