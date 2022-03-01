Amaury Vergara’s demand for Matías Almeyda to return to Chivas’ technical direction

Guadalajara is going through a crisis of results and for them to be able to contemplate ‘Pelado’ one thing must happen

The crisis that Chivas is going through in this Clausura 2022 after stringing together three games with defeat causes the names of different coaches to start circulating to replace Marcelo Michel Leaño, where the one from Matías Almeyda is the most recurrent on the part of the fans.

The main difference between ‘Pelado’ and the leaders of Guadalajara was rooted in the constant desire of the Argentine to control the entire sporting structure of the clubso if he agreed to report to a superior, such as the Sports Director, the possibility of returning him to the fold could be analyzed.

“I was wondering if it is possible or not. They told me ‘there is one thing that the board doesn’t like and they don’t know if it will have changed or not’. TO the board did not like the leading role that Matías Almeyda had while he was technical director of Guadalajara. Matías at some point was the coach, the sports director and the allologist. He didn’t move a single thing in Verde Valle without Almeyda’s authorization. I’m not just talking about the team, but even the cancheros, video people.

“They say that a little bit that they loosened the rope and allowed that to happen and a little bit that Matías is like that, he likes to have total control of his work environment. If he continues to be like this, it may make it difficult for him to even be an option.”, explained the reporter César Huerta in Peloteros PQ.

Why did Matías Almeyda leave Chivas?

Despite being the second most successful coach of the Flock, the relationship with the board headed at that time by José Luis Higuera was a determining factor for his departure, along with a couple of tournaments in which he was in the last places of the general table.

