Amaury Vergara’s message inside Chivas after snub with José Luis Higuera

The president of Chivas-Omnilife thought that his annoyance with the former manager of the Herd would go unnoticed, but when he noticed that it was not so, he spoke with his team.

Amaury Vergara’s reaction to the approach of José Luis Higuera to greet him prior to the Hall of Fame ceremony continues to give something to talk about, since the owner of Guadalajara would be aware that he acted in a bad way and He decided to talk with the Chivas staff about it.

The relationship of the Vergara family with the now majority shareholder of Atlético Morelia is worn out by multiple circumstances of the past, where the former CEO of Chivas-Grupo Omnilife to seek to obtain a percentage of the money requested by the institution during the legal conflict he had with Mrs. Angélica Fuentes, according to David Faitelson.

According to Mediotiempo, the boss of the Pearl of the West squad spoke with the members of the rojiblanco team to clarify what happened, admitting that he reacted badly to the provocation of José Luis Higuera, who was a manager within the soccer team and the company founded by Jorge Vergara.

“That is why Vergara’s request that he never approach her again, something that surprised many, since Amaury is not like that. The theme of anger has to do with past issues, but Vergara wanted to keep quiet about it. After what happened and without thinking that so much noise was going to be made in networks and mediaOs, Vergara spoke with the Chivas squad and assured them that it was heated and that it was not a good reaction. Now let’s see what happens with that relationship “, detailed the medium.

When will the Clásico Tapatío be played?

The confrontation between Atlas and Chivas will be played next Sunday, March 20 at 9:00 p.m. on the Jalisco Stadium field, where a large police operation is expected to be deployed to prevent any incident of violence from occurring in the vicinity. of the Calzada Independencia precinct in Guadalajara.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!