Amazfit follies for Mediaworld and Amazon Cyber ​​Monday

Amazfit GTR 2e discount code

The surprises do not end at Black Friday and, thanks to the offers received in the last few minutes from the stores Amazon And MediaWorld, all lovers of Amazfit smartwatch they will be able to make the deal of the year. On the occasion of the Cyber ​​Monday, kicked off at midnight today, in fact e-commerce have given themselves a hard time with crazy offers. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Amazfit and Ticwatch at terrifying prices for Mediaworld and Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday

Crazy prices for all lovers of the Amazfit world! Directly from Mediaworld and Amazon the best deals on smartwatches arrive, far superior to those seen in the recent past Black Friday.

In all likelihood, the two stores will “battle” each other with offers all day today, but in the meantime we will present the best offers currently available, bearing in mind the discounts still active on the devices Amazfit And Ticwatch. There is no shortage of discounts on products Xiaomi, Apple and many other brands that we will update during the day.

The products listed here have been discounted with succulent coupons which, we are sure, will finish in a few hours or even minutes. We invite you to click on the product and check the actual price on the pages which could be even lower than what is shown below:

Amazfit GTS Smartwatch Reloj inteligente 46 days GPS + Glonass BioTracker ™ PPG Sensor de …

Amazfit GTS Smartwatch Reloj inteligente 46 days GPS + Glonass BioTracker ™ PPG Sensor de detección biológica Frecuencia cardíaca Bluetooth 5.0 (Desert Gold)

€ 59.99

€ 129.90

available

5 new from € 59.99

1 used from € 141.93

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

TECLAST P20HD Tablet 10.1 ” FHD, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 256 GB Expandable, Android 10.0, 4G LTE, …

TECLAST P20HD Tablet 10.1 '' FHD, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 256GB Expandable, Android 10.0, 4G LTE, Octa-Core 1.6 GHz, 1920 * 1200 FullHD IPS, 2MP + 5MP Dual Camera, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth

€ 144.49

€ 169.99

available

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

yeedi k650 Robot vacuum cleaner and scrubber dryer 3 in 1, Suction Power 2000 Pa, Control …

yeedi k650 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Scrubber, 2000 Pa Power Suction, APP Control, Works with Alexa and Google, Ideal for Household Cleaning / Pet Hair / Hair / Dust / Scrubber

€ 139.99

€ 199.99

available

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

Xiaomi Redmi 10 – Smartphone 4 + 64GB, Display 6,5 “FHD + 90Hz, MediaTek Helio G88, AI quad camera …

Xiaomi Redmi 10 - Smartphone 4 + 64GB, Display 6,5

€ 149.90

€ 179.90

available

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch for Men Women, with 10 Days Battery Life, IP68 …

TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch for Men Women, with 10 Days Battery Life, IP68 Waterproof Swimming, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor

€ 37.53

€ 39.99

available

4 new from € 37.53

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

Ticwatch C2 Plus 1 GB RAM Smartwatch Smart Watch Payments NFC IP68 Waterproof GPS …

Ticwatch C2 Plus 1GB RAM Smartwatch Smart Watch Payments NFC IP68 Waterproof Built-in GPS Fitness Heart Rate Monitor Google Assistant Compatible Android and iOS Onyx

€ 168.89

available

3 new from 168,89 €

9 used from € 93.16

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch with 1 GB RAM memory Integrated GPS IP68 Waterproof Monitoring …

TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch with 1GB RAM Memory Built-in GPS IP68 Waterproof 24 Hour Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Monitor Wear OS by Google smartwatch

€ 189.99

available

2 new from 189,99 €

6 used from € 117.03

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

Portable UV Sterilizer, 59S UV Professional Sterilizer, LED Sterilization Lamp …

Portable UV Sterilizer, 59S Professional UV Sterilizer, Fast 99.9% UVC LED Sterilization Lamp for Cell Phones, Glasses, Aesthetics

€ 16.99

available

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

2019 Apple iPad mini (7.9 “, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – Space Gray (5th Generation)

2019 Apple iPad mini (7.9", Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256 GB) - Space Gray (5th Generation)

€ 499.00

€ 759.00

available

as of 11/29/2021 07:26 AM

Last updated on 11/29/2021 07:23

All Mediaworld Cyber ​​Monday Offers

NB All offers will be subject to change during the day today, follow the article to stay updated.

Be smart! In order not to miss all the offers of this Cyber ​​Monday we invite you to follow our channel Telegram dedicated with real-time updates:

💰 Black Friday is coming with BEST OFFERS of the year from DO NOT LOSE: click for our unmissable guide and to discover the best deals!i.

