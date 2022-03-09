Amazfit, the 4 perfect watches to give to dad on his special day

Father’s Day is approaching, and although every day of the year is a good day to tell our parents how much we love them, we usually try harder on this special occasion, to remind them and thank them for everything they do for us day after day. To surprise and hit dad, Amazfit offers you four watches at a special price from March 9 to 20 at Amazfit.es, from 9 to 19 at Amazon and from 10 to 23 at El Corte Inglés with which they can take care of their health and lead a healthier lifestyle:

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, advanced smartwatch and intuitive experiences

It is the most powerful watch that the company has launched to date and, as such, it has the arduous mission of setting the bar high. The operating system is Zepp OS to monitor long-term health, it is designed to be more intuitive and visual. It can also be integrated with third-party applications such as Smarthome, Runkeeper, Strava, Homeconnect, control, Gopro, etc.

Its 1.45-inch AMOLED screen with 480 x 480 pixels resolution, its battery can last up to 12 days with normal use. To highlight its functions such as Alexa, Bluetooth calls, 150 sports modes, crown with virtual navigation, a single touch to check 4 health metrics, among others. And, for the first time since its launch in October last year, Amazfit offers a discount of 10 euros with the code AGTTWIVX (only for Amazon). get yours for 189.9 euros on the Amazfit, Amazon or El Corte Inglés website!

Amazfit GTR 3, for the most athletic

It is a smart watch with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and HD resolution with 60 fps. The user interface is specifically designed, not in vain it has its own operating system called Zepp with which a perfect interaction is achieved with little energy consumption. Also, integrate fitness tracker being compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS and QZSS satellite navigation systems. Plus, its battery can last 21 days.

has more than 150 sports modes incorporated to suit your choice of activity. In this regard, note that it can intelligently recognize your movements and start recording related sports data, as soon as you start any of these 8 sports: outdoor running, treadmill, walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming in swimming pool, rowing machine and elliptical.

In addition, you can also measure the heart ratecalories burned, saturation blood oxygen, stress level and respiratory rate in one touch, among other things. Available in El Corte Inglés, on the Amazfit and Amazon website, where you can find it for the first time for 139.90 euros with the code AGTTWIVX (only for Amazon).

GTS 3 for those who monitor their health in style

It has everything we ask of a smartwatch: elegant and discreet design, check of the main vital signs, monitoring of more than 150 sports modes and a battery that you can forget about for almost 12 days. The difference with respect to the GTR 3 model is the shape of its screen, the models of the S family have a square shape.

Compared to its predecessor, this intelligent smartwatch incorporates improvements in autonomy, design and lightness. This model is intended to be lighter (it is thinner and has an aluminum body of 8.8mm) and his weight it’s just from 39 grams including the strap. now you can find it for 139.90 eurosinstead of 169, 90 in El Corte Inglés.

AMAZFIT T-REX PRO for off-roaders and adventurers

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is the perfect smartwatch for lovers of swimming, routes, triathlons and strong emotions. This model has 15 military certificates of resistance, this means that it resists extreme conditions in terms of atmospheric pressure, high and low temperatures, etc. And, in addition, it has a durability that guarantees its resistance and reliability in the water.

Also has 100 sports modes integrated, and is capable of submerging up to 10 ATM. The watch also monitors heart rate data and duration stats when exercising, increasing safety and efficiency when playing this summer sport. This off-road smartwatch is available on the Amazfit website for 139.90 instead of 169.90 euros.

Because March 19 is just around the corner and father there is only one, choose the model you choose, you will be right for sure!

