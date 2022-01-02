Amazfit, the lowcost smartwatch at an all time low

Smartwatches were among the most sought after products and purchased by people in 2021. The sales trends are in sharp growth and the credit is also due to companies such as Amazfit which in recent years have launched dozens of models suitable for any type of person. And above all with prices definitely below average. And in this 2022, things don’t seem to change. In these first days of the new year there are already very interesting offers, such as lo Amazfit Bip S smartwatch for just under 40 € thanks to double discount available on Amazon.









As you can guess from the price it is a low cost smartwatch, but you must not be fooled by appearances. In its price category it is among the best available and above all it has a feature that distinguishes it from all the others: the battery can last up to 40 days. The Amazfit Bip S is a double offer: in fact, in addition to the discount already present on the product page, it is possible to apply a further coupon that decreases the price even more bringing it close to an all-time low (the coupon value changes based on the color of the smartwatch and varies between 22% and 27%). It goes without saying that this is one of the best offers of this beginning of 2022. So why not take advantage of it? THE discount coupons expire on January 3, 2022 while stocks last.

Amazfit Bip S: the technical characteristics

L’Amazfit Bip S it will not have the charm of much more popular smartwatches, but you must not be fooled by appearances: it has all the credentials to be one of the wearables with the best value for money on the market. Starting from the materials used: the watch case is made of stainless steel, which makes it resistant and very light at the same time (only 31 grams). The sscreen is 1.28 “ and allows you to always keep under control all the most important data, starting from the heartbeat.

For sports lovers there is both support for dozens of outdoor activities and al GPS, a feature that is usually lacking in much more popular smartwatches. It is also waterproof to 50 meters and can be used when you are in the pool to train.

There is no shortage of functions for the health monitoring. The internal sensor allows you to constantly monitor the heartbeat and in the event of any abnormal data the person is immediately warned. All data is used to give an accurate feedback on health through the Huami-PAI evaluation system developed directly by Amazfit.

The most interesting feature of theAmazfit Bip S remains, however, autonomy: with normal use the battery can last up to 40 days! A record for the entire smartwatch industry. Finally, you can connect the smart watch with the smartphone to receive notifications directly on the wrist.

Amazfit Bip S on offer: price and discount

L’Amazfit Bip S it is certainly among the most interesting offers of this beginning of 2022. The smartwatch is available in different colors and the price varies. The lowest price is reached for the white color: € 39.92 (always applying the discount coupon on the page), while for the black model you have to pay a few cents more (€ 40.08). For both models the offer could end at any moment and therefore you have to be quick: i Discount coupons are only valid until January 3, 2022.

