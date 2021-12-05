Amazfit, the lowcost smartwatch is on offer on Amazon

The Amazfit smartwatch are making a lot of talk these days, thanks to the excellent offers on Amazon. Today, however, we are talking about an offer that you cannot miss, especially if you are looking for one lowcost gift for Christmas. The Amazfit Bip S smartwatch is on offer on Amazon for only € 39.90, with one 43% discount on the list price (the savings in monetary terms are just over € 30).









The smart watch is the ideal choice for anyone who is looking for a wearable with a practically infinite battery. Indeed, the Amazfit Bip S has an autonomy of up to 40 days, a feature difficult to find in other devices (just think that much more expensive smartwatches have difficulty in covering the twenty-four hours). Autonomy, however, is not the only feature that distinguishes the smartwatch, which integrates all the features expected from a device of this kind: heart rate monitoring, support for dozens of physical activities and waterproofing up to 50 meters.

Amazfit Bip S: the technical characteristics

We have already anticipated some of the features of the Amazfit smartwatch, but the Chinese device hides others. Starting with the design and the screen. The display has a square shape (very reminiscent of the Apple Watch) and a 1.28 “diagonal. The dial can be customized by choosing from the various combinations available. The weight is also one of the strong points of the device: only 31 grams, including the silicone strap.

Moving on to the more “hi-tech” part, the Amazfit Bip S supports ten sports modes and has a Integrated high precision GPS. For health monitoring we find a sensor to measure heart rate with notifications in real time if any anomalous data is recorded. By connecting the smartwatch with your smartphone, you can manage the music you are listening to directly from your wrist, read reminders and be notified if any calls are coming.

We have already talked about the battery, but it is useful to reiterate the concept: autonomy is up to 40 days. Basically it is recharged once a month (it depends, however, on the use made of it).

Amazfit Bip S on offer: discount and price

L’Amazfit Bip S is one of the best offers active right now on Amazon. It can be found in promotion at € 39.90, 43% less than the recommended price. The colors available at this price are three: black, orange and pink.

Amazfit Bip S – orange

On Amazon the smartwatch is also available in white: the price is a few cents higher, but you need to manually apply the 20% discount coupon on the page.