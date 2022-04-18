Amazfit Watchfaces, the app to change the look of your Amazfit watch or bracelet

Related news

Change the look of your Amazfit wearable with AmazFaces, Zepp’s standalone Amazfit Watchfaces app, with which you can download a large collection of skins for all Amazfit devices. These are very varied and interesting alternatives that allow you to change its appearance to leave it to your liking and that only what you want appears on the screen.

Change the clock on your Amazfit

Amazfit WatchFaces select device

Amazfit bracelets and watches can, from the Zepp application, change their appearance with some watchfaces that the brand offers, but this possibility, thanks to AmazFaces, is also open to any user who wants to design and upload their own layout and design.

The first thing you will have to do when opening the application is select the model of your watch, choosing the family and the generation, and then you will be able to have access to a selection of those designs that you can use.

amazfaces explore

Total, there are more than 150,000, so you can have fun exploring its different categories, in addition to using its search filters, which allow you to narrow it down so that, for example, they only show you digital clock designs, or include the step counter.

Amazfit Watchface Design

The decision, in this sense, must be made based on your preferences. Besides, you can also select a specific language or a multilanguage setting. Although you can install any, this will make it easier for you to understand the indications of the day of the week.

On the other hand, there is a search engine in which you can directly enter a search term, as well as a section for the most used watchfaces, a selection of those that you mark as favorites and another in which it shows you designs randomly.

Installation of Amazon Faces

How to install AmazFaces Skins

The installation of these personalized designs does not involve much difficulty, but it is true that you must know how to do it so as not to complicate your life. Over time, the method has been refined, and now it’s easier.

MAC address on Zepp

First of all, you must open Zepp, the app to manage the bracelet, and go to the profile section where the different options of your specific bracelet appear. Now scroll down to the bottom and long press on the MAC address to copy it.

Enter MAC address in AmazFaces

After this, go to the app and open the watchface you want to install on your watch or bracelet. In its file, click download, enter the MAC address that you copied before, and select an installation method. If one doesn’t work for you, try the other. Now, you just have to wait for it to be applied and you will have it ready.

How to download on Google Play

You can download AmazfitWatchfaces from Google Play completely free of charge, and you can even access and download the designs from its desktop version from the browser.

