Amazing! Adamari López played a music celebrity and sparked a wave of comments

UNITED STATES – Adamari Lopez He has become one of the most important figures in the entertainment world. Over the years, the beloved host has been able to connect with her audience thanks to her inspiring life story and much more about her. She, in turn, has a wide impact on social networks. This has allowed him to reach millions of people.

Currently, the beloved Puerto Rican is in charge of the program “Today”, broadcast by Telemundo. With each broadcast, the artist usually makes a big impact on the audience. But now she went further and she showed that her talent for acting is still more valid than ever. Many of her fans were left with their mouths open.

For the new installment of the aforementioned program, the hosts sought to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the film Selena Quintanilla. So Adamari Lopez He surprised his audience by recreating the character of the famous singer who died on March 31, 1995. The Puerto Rican entered the stage dressed in the characteristic purple suit of the Mexican and did not go unnoticed.

Adamari López shook social networks

In order to get a little closer to what the artist was, the remembered actress of “Amigas y Rivales” used a long wig that made her look very good. She also included some flaming red lips that added a touch to her wardrobe. In addition, she dared to sing some of the composer’s musical hits, including “Como la flor”.

In social networks, an image is circulating, previously published by the Instagram account of “Hoy Día”, in which it is compared to Adamari Lopez with Selena Quintanilla. The resemblance, according to users, is a lot. “How beautiful she was”, “It doesn’t matter if she looks like it or not”, “How pretty she looks”, “She has no size for the woman she is. God bless her” and “So much beauty” were some of the reactions.