As in everything in life we ​​must learn from the best. There are always those who manage to do better than us in something and in this case they are great stars of cinema, theater and television.

In fact, there are women who at any age always manage to amaze everyone, both for their audacity and for their gentle elegance. Singer Cher, for example, has always been daring with long hairstyles and has never been frightened by the passage of age.

Here, many are afraid to dare with a long hair when the past springs exceed forty. Nothing could be more wrong, if you know how to do it and above all if you know some tricks to improve yourself.

Of course, Sharon Stone is also perfect and thanks to her very short hair. Each has its own style and tastes, the important thing is to know how to dare. Being able to wear long hair even at the age of 50 or 60 is not an impossible challenge and just look at the example of Jennifer Aniston or those of Nicole Kidman.

For New Year’s Eve then, we can and, indeed, we must dare. In fact, we will look amazing and beautiful on New Year’s Eve with these perfect cuts even at 50 and 60 years old.

Some names: Monica Bellucci, Julia Roberts and Demi Moore

Monica Bellucci in her recent American appearance showed up with hair that falls well below her shoulders. Row in the middle and colors reminiscent of the roaring 70s.

Demi Moore, on the other hand, doesn’t just show up with the helmet that made her famous in Ghost. Her typical hairstyle is very straight hair that falls well below her shoulders. Sometimes she also chooses a wavy variant, but this depends on the clothes she wants to match her hair with.

Julia Roberts, on the other hand, has been choosing a fairly square but long cut for some time now. She slips off the tips but drops them onto her back.

Amazing and beautiful on New Year’s Eve with these perfect cuts even at 50 and 60 years old

Nicole Kidman is an undisputed star. We recently enjoyed her in the series “The Undoing” where she sported a thick reddish and wavy hair. Her hair is now straight, long and very manicured.

Here we discover an important secret of all these stars. In order to have long and classy hair even after these years, you must commit to always taking care of it.

Spend a little more on cosmetics and beauty products and be daring. Just like Viola Davis, who has been over 50 for a while but who always dares a medium-long cut. On New Year’s Eve we do just like them and try to dare, let’s do it for us.

Deepening

Two toothpicks are enough to always have clean and combed hair.