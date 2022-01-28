Amazing baptism for the exhibition “Andy Warhol and New Pop” at Villa Bertelli »La Gazzetta di Viareggio

Other items in Forte dei Marmi

Friday, January 28, 2022, 7:08 pm

Forte dei Marmi confirms itself as ComuneCiclabile 2022 and obtains 4 bike-smileys for the third consecutive year



The FIAB-ComuniCiclabili recognition that evaluates the degree of cycling of the territories arrived today from the Italian Environment and Bicycle Federation. Alberto Mattugini, councilor with responsibility for the public area of ​​the common good: “Our Municipality can once again boast an excellent judgment, our intention is to continue to enhance the parameters …

Friday, January 28 2022, 6:46 pm

Villa Bertelli hosts the great exhibition on Andy Warhol and New Pop



2022 is definitely the year of Andy Warhol, to tell the truth by now it can be defined as a classic that never goes out of fashion, on the contrary, his art is always current, taken as an example, imitated and mentioned everywhere, from fashion to furniture, to design

Thursday, January 27 2022, 13:48

Forte dei Marmi: welcome to the new commander of the Arma Marco Romoli



This morning the mayor Bruno Murzi and part of the municipal administration welcomed in common the new commander of the carabinieri station of Forte dei Marmi, the lieutenant Marco Romoli

Wednesday, January 26 2022, 1:31 pm

Municipal operational plan, first participatory meeting



Presented at Villa Bertelli yesterday afternoon by the mayor Bruno Murzi together with the councilor for urban planning Andrea Mazzoni, the councilor for construction Enrico Ghiselli and introduced by the councilor for the participation Sabrina Nardini the tool that will define the guidelines in terms of buildings in the area, environmental recovery, first home policies

Wednesday, January 26 2022, 12:45 pm

“I want to become a real child”: play show at Villa Bertelli



New appointment for the little ones in the Winter Garden of Villa Bertelli in Forte dei Marmi, where I want to become a real child is scheduled on Sunday 30 January at 5.00 pm, Game-Show for children and families, freely taken from the masterpiece by Carlo Collodi. On stage there will be Laerte Neri and Paolo Simonelli

Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:34 am

The exhibition “Andy Warhol and New Pop” opens at Villa Bertelli



Countdown to Andy Warhol and New Pop, the prestigious exhibition, organized by the Mazzoleni Foundation, with the patronage of the municipality of Forte dei Marmi and the Order of the Knights of Malta, which will be inaugurated on Friday 28 January at 11.30 in the exhibition spaces of Villa Bertelli in Via Giuseppe Mazzini 200 …