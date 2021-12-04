‘Amazing gaps, you can still improve but my skiman was super’

The domination of the Bergamo team in the inaugural descent of Lake Louise surprised Sofia herself, who will go hunting for an encore on Saturday. “Now it’s important to stay focused and start from scratch.”

And now who beats it? Sofia Goggia has written five, as many as the consecutive victories in World Cup descents, from last season’s poker (pre-injury) to the first seal of this one that will lead to the Beijing Olympics.

An overwhelming dominance in the opening of Lake Louise, where the 29-year-old from Bergamo had never won, for the twelfth pearl in the maximum circuit and the first of the FISI home in this troubled start to the season, but which the Olympic champion has already addressed in a different way , thinking that on Saturday, in the second Canadian descent, she will be the favorite for an encore.

The gaps trimmed to rivals today were frightening (her previous record concerned Bad Kleinkirchheim 2018 with 1 ”10 margin, on the day of the blue hat-trick with Brignone and Nadia Fanchini on the podium alongside her), Sofia herself was surprised. “TOI had some thoughts on the eve, the last thing I expected was to win with such an advantage – he says through the FISI press office – Today at least ten girls could win, doing it with such a gap is truly amazing.

I’m very happy, I just tried to ski hard and follow the lines I had in mind. Of course there is still room for improvement, but it’s a good start. I felt that I was carrying a lot of speed with me, at a certain point I was forced to brake before the corner and then accelerate, I gained so much speed that I could hardly keep up with the skis. I have so much to thank my skiman (Barnaba Greppi, ed) who prepared me some very fast skis.

Now it is important to stay focused and start from scratch. I am satisfied because I skied well and pleasantly surprised by the advantage I have put aside, on a really easy track, where there are few points where to make a difference ”.