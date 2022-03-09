Amazing! Mila Kunis’s collection for Ukraine has already reached more than half of the goal of 30 million dollars

UNITED STATES-. Mila Kuniswhich opened a fundraiser to help Ukraine in which he proposed to raise 30 million dollars, revealed that in less than 48 hours he has already reached more than half of the goal. The star and her husband Ashton Kutcher They shared on social networks that the collection to support those affected by the invasion of the actress’s country of origin is growing more and more.

“We are super excited and want to thank each and every one of you. It’s been the last 48 hours unbelievable,” he said. Kunis on Sunday, March 6, in the video he posted with Ashton Kutcher. “We have more than 30,000 people who have donated to this cause, and we are halfway there. We reached 15 million and we are heading to 30, “added the actor.

“We are going to make this happen. There are some problems in the world that require a village to solve, and there are other problems that require the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems,” he continued. kutcher. the actor and Kunis They started with the collection of GoFundMe on Thursday, March 3, about which they informed the world through a video on social networks.

Mila Kunis hails from Ukraine.

When announcing your collection, Kunis noted that while she identifies as a proud American, having moved to United States As a child, “she has never been more proud to be Ukrainian.” “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

“Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will have an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian relief efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most. Kunis and kutcher in the description of your post.