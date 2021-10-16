AMAZING: Pension funds invest in Bitcoin

For those not accustomed to the world of big finance, it will seem like a minor news, but in reality it could change the cards on the table of the crypto sector as we know it, particularly in terms of value.

According to reports that have been published by several Australian newspapers, a major pension fund would be considering investing in Bitcoin. A news of enormous significance, given the enormous liquidity these financial organizations have.

Bitcoin targeted by Australian pension funds

Even more important news if we were to take into account the clearly wait-and-see attitude that this type of funds have.



Pension funds on Bitcoin: an epochal revolution

THE pension funds – in particular in countries where these are more widespread and where they are practically the only alternative for pension treatment – they move appalling figures in investments to protect their capital. For obvious reasons, they have a wait-and-see attitude on the market and very far from speculation, since the first goal is to protect affiliates and capital they have paid in.

In such a framework to choose Bitcoin, traditionally and rightly considered to date an extremely volatile asset – takes on double importance. Because it would mark the release of $ BTC from the niche of investments considered to be very high risk. In addition, this would exert significant pressure on demand, with obvious consequences on the price.

The news is strong – even if the sentiment general high finance is however also changing on other fronts. A little while ago we told you about the billionaire who uses Bitcoin as an inflation hedge, as well as the many US funds that now invest in Bitcoin. A sentiment radically changed, but in this case it would receive a push towards the normalization never seen before, precisely because funds would enter the market which, by function, would be the furthest away from the world of cryptocurrencies.

No, the end of the race for Bitcoin has not come

With each expansion of Bitcoin – in terms of adoption or even market value – there are those who doubt its ability to continue growing. Reasonable attitude, if you think the value of $ BTC it has surpassed that of almost every company in the world. However, and this is a position that we have consistently maintained on this site even in unsuspecting times, we believe there are still grasslands to be conquered for the the world’s leading cryptocurrency and that adoption can continue even towards unexplored territories on paper, such as that of the pension funds.

We have seen over the past few months the investment on Bitcoin go from being an exclusive for fans to a wider audience made up of many retail investors, to then move on to the funds and even, in case of El Salvador to the states. A situation that perhaps very few could have imagined and which has now instead become gasoline for the exceeding the new all-time high.

Who is the fund looking at Bitcoin

This is the fifth pension fund for managed value, aka the Queensland Investment Corporation. Let’s talk about a fund from 70 billion dollars – with a very significant firepower in terms of investments. It is certain that it will not be able to invest significant sums of its capital, but it should also be read in terms of potential waterfall effect that could trigger.

That is, making it obvious even for the four funds which in Australia manage larger sums. It could be a huge step forward for Bitcoin’s status as an investment asset. And the start of yet another revolution for the king of cryptocurrencies.