Amazing reception for school ships in Old San Juan as part of the Capital Festival

Thousands of people crowded the streets and sidewalks in front of the San Juan docks early today, Saturday, to enter the majestic sailboats that serve as training ships for Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Uruguay, whose arrival was scheduled as part of the celebration of the regatta capital-festival for the 500 years of San Juan.

The long lines of people occupy the entire area of ​​the docks creating a crowd similar to that of the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián in Old San Juan. The public that gathered got up early at 6:00 am to start taking turns in the different lines to enter the ships. This was the case of the marriage of Orlando Rivera and Carmen Sánchez -from Dorado- who arrived at 6:20 am to be the first in line for the frigate ARM Cuauhtémoc, from Mexico at Pier 1. For Rivera to reach wl Old San Juan is reviving a bit the experience of the 1992 Regatta.

“We have the experience of the 1992 Regatta and we want to fulfill the objective of enjoying and learning from the culture of the training ships and sharing with our fellow citizens and Puerto Ricans. I have seen everything very well so far in terms of security and the citizens are following instructions, so that will make everything a success”, explained Sánchez, who, having been in line for hours waiting for access to the ship from Mexico, indicated with a laugh that the route of a boat would be enough because “if we stay we get Wednesday in line”.

Access to the sailboats was given after 10:00 am At Pier 1, where the training ship ARM Cuauhtémoc from Mexico was located, people began to enter in groups of 40 and then the attendees increased to 60. The municipal security informed that the access to the navigations by the public will be today until 4:00 pm In the afternoon and during the night the artistic spectacle of the celebration of the 500 years of San Juan continues.

Another family that arrived early was that of Lillibeth González and Israel Rodríguez and their four children Lilimar, Alondra, Israel and Gabriel from Guayama. The family arrived before 8:00 am and took advantage of the tour inside the ship to take photos, since it was the first time they had visited a ship.

They stressed that the event was a great opportunity to learn about other cultures. Once inside the imposing Mexican sailboat, the crew welcomed and politely answered the questions and doubts of the attendees. People took out their cell phones to take pictures with the officers and cadets.

Cadet student Vianney Sánchez Durán, 22, a native of Puebla, said she started sailing four years ago and that few women want to be part of a crew. In fact, she indicated that women make up less than 15% of the crew on the ship. A Sánchez Durán, who uses the second surname on her white uniform, told that she missed her one year to complete her studies in naval engineering and navigation.

“On a day like today we get up at 6:00 am to polish the metals, both the rear posts and the ratchet. The school shield, the plate and all the pins are removed (polished and cleaned). If it is sailing, we have classes in sailing, ship maneuvering, and going up high, which is the ratchet stick and main cloth, ”explained the young woman who was celebrating her birthday.

The cadet student was very friendly with all the attendees who asked her about her days on the ship. For her, it is her first time in Puerto Rico and what little she had known of the walled city seemed “very nice.”

The journalism student at the Universidad Sagrado Corazón, Edwin Rodríguez, was born in Mexico of Puerto Rican parents and was fortunate that Sergeant Maestro Bernal, part of the crew, explained to him the process of the sails and the navigation of the school ship.

“I was interested in getting to know the boat and I contacted him (Bernal) and the experience has been very good. He is a sergeant and has explained all the work with the candles to us. He has been very kind and gentle in explaining everything to us,” Rodríguez said.

In the The Princess Walk craftsmen’s tents are located. William Soto, who has been an artisan for 50 years, commented that “something is always sold, but not as one thought.” In that area there were many people visiting the craft tables.