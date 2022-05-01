Amazing! Reveal the first images of the long-awaited film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

USA.- Following the official reveal of his title, Avatar: The Way of Water has also seen his first official batch of images released, giving a sneak peek of a trip to the waters of Pandora.

The images are courtesy of the account of Twitter T2BNLive, which is usually a news source for the continua of tollywood Y Bollywood. Instead, they shared what is likely to be footage from the first official trailer for the film, which will debut between screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The shots depict various scenes on Pandora, with one showing various Na’vi exploring the water, one highlighting a whale-like creature in the water, and more.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the family Sully (Jake, Neytiri) and their children), the troubles that follow them, the lengths they go to to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. says the official synopsis

The cast of the Avatar franchise includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement Y Oona Chaplin along with a list of young actors. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald Y Sigourney Weaver.

The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.