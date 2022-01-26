amazing, that’s what happens to our body

Baking soda is one of the foolproof methods for when we have to digest better, a reason now it can be found in everyone’s homes. But baking soda has many other properties too, as well as making you digest better, could decrease the likelihood of arthritis and rheumatism as well as autoimmune diseases. This new study, in fact, states that a glass of water a day with a little baking soda could solve many of our problems, as well as relieve inflammation.

Therefore, for this reason, bicarbonate is classified as a good product, not only for cleaning our home or various foods, but also to ward off any of our ailments, against rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases, all thanks to the effects that bicarbonate would have on the spleen. In fact, in this new study, our multiple physicians found that after drinking a solution of baking soda, the spleen, it would be able to contain fewer inflammatory and more anti-inflammatory cells. For this reason, the combination of water with bicarbonate could help us reduce the chances of rheumatism.

Baking soda is an alkaline substance, which in turn increases the amount of acid in our stomach. Adding some extra water and bicarbonate into our digestive system would bring the stomach to produce more acid to digest. For this reason, our experts claim that bicarbonate makes our spleen work better, which helps our immune system, as a great filter for our blood, thus avoiding us, for a good part of the time, to protect us from various diseases. .

Scientists have thus succeeded in demonstrating that an inexpensive remedy such as bicarbonate is able to counteract inflammation, encouraging our body to produce more regulatory cells, which prevent our immune system from attacking its own tissues.

According to many of our researchers in this field, one piece of advice we can give you, as it acts four hours after the dose, which would be a teaspoon of baking soda mixed with half a liter of water.

Obviously, each specific case must be studied and analyzed together with your doctor, and it is always advisable not to overdo the quantities in order not to incur further problems.